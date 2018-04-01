Cubs beat Marlins 10-6

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

MIAMI - Ben Zobrist had a tiebreaking RBI single and Kris Bryant followed with a bases-clearing double in a four-run 10th inning for the Cubs, who beat the Miami Marlins 10-6 on Saturday night after Yu Darvish struggled in his first start for Chicago.

Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in two runs and Anthony Rizzo also knocked in two for the Cubs, who bounced back after a 17-inning loss to the Marlins on Friday.

Darvish pitched 4 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, five runs, and two walks while hitting two batters. He struck out four and threw 59 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs last month after ending last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Derek Dietrich homered and drove in a pair, and Starlin Castro added two RBIs for the Marlins.

Javier Baez led off the 10th with a double off Brad Ziegler (0-1), sending a liner off the outstretched glove of third baseman Brian Anderson. Addison Russell followed with a walk and Zobrist lined a base hit to right as Baez slid head-first into home without a play for a 7-6 lead.

The Cubs then loaded the bases with two outs for Bryant, who hit a ground ball down just inside the left-field line to clear the bases for a 10-6 lead.

Miami starter Odrisamer Despaigne pitched five innings - allowing five runs, four earned - after tossing the final inning of Friday's 17-inning marathon and earning the win.

Despaigne is the first pitcher to finish a game and start his team's next game since Erasmo Ramirez on May 28-29, 2017, with the Tampa Bay Rays. The last pitcher to win both games was Tom Seaver with the Chicago White Sox in 1984.

Dietrich hit a two-run homer off Darvish in the first inning for an early lead.

The Cubs tied the game on Schwarber's two-run upper-deck homer in the second.

Rizzo had a two-run single to right field in the fifth, which was bobbled by Cameron Maybin allowing another run to score for a 5-2 lead.

Darvish steadied himself after Dietrich's homer until the fifth, when he loaded the bases with no outs. Lewis Brinson's single brought the Marlins within 5-3. After recording the first out of the inning, Darvish allowed a two-run single to Castro, ending his night.

Earlier in the at-bat with Castro, manager Joe Maddon and a trainer went to the mound to check on Darvish after a pitch, but he stayed in the game.

The Cubs took a 6-5 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jason Heyward.

Holaday's single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Pedro Strop (1-0) tied the game at 6.

Marlins: OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) was not in the starting lineup after exiting in the fourth inning of Friday's game after being hit by a pitch, but made a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning as X-rays came back negative. "It's a sigh of relief, definitely," Cooper said. "Definitely a little more of a scare when it happened. ... Nothing is broken."

Cubs: RHP Jose Quintana will make his season debut against the Marlins on Sunday.

Marlins: LHP Dillon Peters will also make his first start.

