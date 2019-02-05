Curtis Granderson signed by Marlins, invited to spring training

Veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson has been signed to a minor league contract with the Marlins and will join the team for spring training.

The team announced Tuesday that it signed the 37-year-old veteran to a minor league contract.

Granderson spent last year with the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, starting 70 games. He was 1-for-7 with an RBI double in seven games off the bench for the Brewers in the playoffs.

The 15-year veteran is a three-time American League All-Star and was the AL's RBI leader in 2011.

Granderson has a career average of .252, with 1,173 runs scored, 332 home runs, 94 triples and 903 RBI.

He has also played for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.



