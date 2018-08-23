Error-prone Yankees fall to Marlins

Miami's Miguel Rojas hits a three-run homer in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Marlins Park on Aug. 22, 2018 in Miami.

MIAMI - The Yankees blew a two-run lead, committed three errors, struck out 11 times and lost Wednesday night to the last-place Marlins.

Bring on Baltimore.

Lance Lynn gave up five runs in the sixth inning, and New York's four-game winning streak ended with a sloppy 9-3 defeat.

Trailing first-place Boston by nine games in the AL East, the Yankees can't afford losses to last-place teams, and manager Aaron Boone knows it. After a day off New York will begin a four-game series at Baltimore, which has the worst record in baseball.

"We didn't do a lot great down here," Boone said. "We've got to get after it starting Friday. Obviously these are important. We've got to play better than we did tonight. We're getting into that crunch time."

The loss came hours after All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list with left knee tendinitis. He joined three injured regulars on the Yankees' disabled list, and the offense looked depleted as New York split the two-game series.

The Yankees totaled 10 hits in the final 17 innings against Miami.

Giancarlo Stanton, playing in Miami for the first time since the Marlins traded him last November, went 1 for 3 with an RBI and finished 3 for 9 in the series. He remained at 299 career homers.

Mark Brown/Getty Images New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton signs autographs for fans before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Aug. 22, 2018 in Miami.

Lynn (8-9) had a 2-0 lead in the sixth, but Miguel Rojas' three-run homer put the Marlins ahead to stay.

"A couple of infield hits, and then a home run," Lynn said. "I made one bad pitch, and it costs you three runs."

What made his fastball to Rojas a bad pitch?

"It went over the fence," Lynn said.

The homer was the 10th for Rojas, who had never hit more than one in a season before this year.

Attendance was 25,547, including lots of Yankees fans, and many of them had departed by the time Miami's J.T. Riddle delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth.

Neil Walker drove in two runs for New York with a double and a sacrifice fly, and Stanton had an RBI infield hit in the seventh.

Miami's Trevor Richards allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine. Jarlin Garcia (2-2) retired both batters he faced.

Lynn was charged with five runs for the second game in a row. He worked 5 1/3 innings.

