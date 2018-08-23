ESPN wants you to skip work to watch Marlins

Miami's Magneuris Sierra high fives manager Don Mattingly after beating the New York Yankees at Marlins Park on Aug. 22, 2018 in Miami.

MIAMI - Would you skip work to watch the Marlins?

That's the idea of an ESPN promotional contest for Major League Baseball fans.

ESPN's "Ditch Days" contest invites fans to share their best excuses for skipping work to attend an afternoon baseball game.

The contest is simple enough -- just pick your team and tweet your best excuse. Fans with the most original excuses will win two tickets to a Marlins home game against NL East rival Philadelphia.

It's worth pointing out that the day selected for Marlins fans is Sept. 3. That's Labor Day, which happens to be a national holiday.

OK, so it's possible some people have to work that day.

Of course, it begs the question, what's worse -- watching last-place Miami play the Phillies at Marlins Park or going to work?

Click here to participate, if you dare.

