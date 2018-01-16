Gimenez meets with Jeter at Marlins Park

MIAMI - New Marlins owner Derek Jeter continues to make contacts in South Florida.

Jeter met with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Tuesday.

Mayor Gimenez tweeted about the meeting, "Today, I met with the new management team of the Miami Marlins, including Derek Jeter. We had a great meeting and toured Marlins Park."

The Miami Marlins official account retweeted the Mayor's tweet.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Jeter is hoping to get rid of the home run sculpture in the outfield. Gimenez is also reportedly not supportive of the work of art.

The outfield sculpture was commissioned prior to Gimenez taking office.

Jeter has also hosted a town hall meeting with fans and season ticket holders. He and the new Marlins ownership group are looking at several aspects of the franchise as they begin running the team.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.