Jeter says fan experience important to success at ballpark

MIAMI - Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says the team is putting a big focus on fan experience at the ballpark.

Jeter addressed reporters at a food tasting event at Marlins Park on Tuesday.

Jeter said, "I feel bad for even saying this, but it's impossible to win every single game. But, one thing you always remember is the experience you have while you're at the park. We want it to be a positive experience, we want people to enjoy themselves."

Jeter added, "A lot of times people come, they don't know who won or lost, sometimes they don't even know who was playing. But they do know if they do know if they had a good experience, and that's what we're focused on."

Jeter said the team spent almost all of 2018 listening to the fan base and that they wanted changes to the ballpark.

The Marlins will debut the new-look Marlins Park on Opening Day.

The Marlins host the Rockies March 28 at 4:10 p.m.

