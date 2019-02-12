Yankees great Jorge Posada to join Marlins front office

MIAMI - Derek Jeter is bringing one of his closest friends to help run the Marlins, Jorge Posada.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports Posada is expected to join the Marlins as a special advisor to Baseball Operations.

Posada, 47, won four World Series Championships with Jeter and the Yankees.

Interestingly, Posada also made the final out as the Marlins beat the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.

Posada was a five-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

The former catcher made up part of what was known as the Yankees "Core Four."

