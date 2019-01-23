Juan Pierre returns to Marlins as minor league outfield coordinator

Florida Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre dives for the baseball in game six of the 2003 World Series against the New York Yankees.

MIAMI - A member of one of the Marlins' World Series championship teams is returning to the clubhouse.

The Miami Marlins announced Wednesday that former outfielder Juan Pierre is joining the team as its minor league outfield coordinator.

Pierre, 41, served two stints with the Marlins, helping the club win the 2003 World Series against the New York Yankees. He batted .295 and stole 190 bases during his first three seasons with the team, never missing a game. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2005 and also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies before returning to Miami in 2013.

This is his first career coaching assignment.

The Marlins also hired several other minor league coordinators, including former first-round draft pick Eric Duncan as their hitting coordinator. Duncan spent the last four seasons as a minor league hitting coach for the Yankees.

"We could not be happier with the group of coordinators that we have assembled for 2019," Dick Scott, director of player development, said. "We are excited about the knowledge, work ethic and character that they will pass down to our young players, and the impact that will have on our goal of building a sustainable organization."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.