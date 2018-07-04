Marlins bounce back from 16-inning loss to beat Rays

MIAMI - Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a four-hitter Wednesday afternoon, and the Miami Marlins shook off the hangover from a 16-inning loss to beat Tampa Bay 3-0.

J.T. Riddle singled, tripled and homered.

The teams took the field barely 12 hours after the Rays won a 5 1/2-hour marathon. But Urena was well-rested in his first outing since June 20, when he was sidelined by right shoulder impingement.

Urena pitched five scoreless innings and struck out six before departing for a pinch hitter after throwing 78 pitches.

Drew Rucinski (4-1) pitched two scoreless innings for his second win in the series. Brad Ziegler pitched around a walk in the ninth to earn his 10th save.

The Marlins took the series and went 5-5 on their longest homestand of the year. The Rays lost for only the third time in the past 12 games.

Riddle's RBI triple in the sixth put the Marlins ahead. The ball appeared catchable, but sailed over the head of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier near the wall.

Riddle then scored on a fielder's choice, sliding home ahead of the throw by shortstop Willy Adames on J.B. Shuck's grounder. Riddle added his fifth homer in the ninth.

After using nine pitchers Tuesday, the Rays called up right-handers Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Weber from Triple-A Durham as reinforcements. Weber (0-1) allowed two runs in five innings.

Three Rays -- Kiermaier, Daniel Robertson and Jake Bauers -- started after playing all 16 innings Tuesday. They went a combined 0 for 11.

TANTRUM

When the Rays' Carlos Gomez returned to the dugout after striking out in the second inning, he took three swings at a cooler, and the resulting thuds could be heard throughout the ballpark. Gomez then punched another cooler, which sent cups flying over the dugout railing.

Despite all that solid contact, Gomez is batting only .195. He was jeered in subsequent at-bats by the crowd of 7,572.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (left abdominal strain) felt fine after a rehab start and could rejoin the rotation as early as Monday against the Tigers. ... LHP Vidal Nuno (right hamstring strain), who earned the victory Tuesday and contributed two hits before he was hurt, went on the 10-day disabled list. ... RH Wilmer Font (right lat strain) was transferred to the 60-day DL.

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (left hip inflammation), batting only .186, was placed on the 10-day disabled list. ... 3B Martin Prado (left hamstring) and 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (bruised right wrist) are expected to be activated for the upcoming series at Washington. ... Miami recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Triple-A New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Rays: Following a day off, the Rays play a three-game series at the Mets, with their starter Friday to be announced.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (1-0, 3.00), who beat the Mets in his major league debut Saturday, is scheduled to start Thursday when Miami opens a four-game series at the Nationals.



