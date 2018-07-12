Marlins cut ties with Papa John's pizza after founder uses derogatory term

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins have cut ties with Papa John's after the pizza company's founder and chairman used a derogatory term on a recent conference call.

John Schnatter apologized Wednesday for making the remark on a call in May, saying he had used the racial slur during a role-playing exercise.

Schnatter later resigned as Papa John's chairman.

The Marlins announced their decision in a statement on Thursday.

"The Marlins are committed to an inclusive environment for all of our fans. Mr. Schnatter's derogatory and insenstive comments are not at all reflective of the values of our organization. As such, the Marlins are immediately suspending our relationship and promotions with the Papa John's brand."

