Marlins deal Cameron Maybin to Mariners

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are trading outfielder Cameron Maybin, continuing a series of deals up against Major League Baseball's 4 p.m. Thursday trade deadline.

Maybin is heading to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Bryson Brigman.

This is the second deadline deal for the Marlins, who traded reliever Brad Ziegler on Monday.

Maybin has played 99 games since returning to South Florida this season for his second stint with the Marlins. The outfielder was previously dealt to the Marlins of the 2007 trade that sent Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis to Detroit.

He is currently hitting .251 with 3 home runs and 20 RBI's.

Brigman, 23, was named to the California League midseason All-Star team this season and is batting .304 for Single-A Modesto.

