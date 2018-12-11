Marlins discussing blockbuster deal for Realmuto with Mets, Yankees, report says

MIAMI - Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto may be trading in his uniform for one with a different shade of blue.

The New York Daily News reports the Marlins are discussing a blockbuster trade with the Mets and Yankees that also includes other big names.

In the three-team deal, Realmuto would head to the Mets, while the Mets would send pitcher Noah Syndergaard crosstown to the Yankees.

In return for the All-Star catcher, the Marlins are reportedly set to receive a package of players that could include shortstop Amed Rosario or outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto.

According to the report, the Marlins previous asking price for Realmuto had been unrealistic.

“The Marlins are probably going to have to lower their asking price,” a source told the Daily News. “The Mets are still in it.”

Realmuto hit .277 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI's last season. However, it has long been thought the veteran wanted to move to a more competitive team while the Marlins continue their rebuild.

