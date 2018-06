MIAMI - The Miami Marlins made the first draft pick of the Derek Jeter era.

The Marlins took outfielder Connor Scott with the No. 13 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Scott, 18, is a 6-foot-4, 180 pound outfielder.

He bats and fields left-handed.

Scott was rated by Baseball America as the No. 3 outfield prospect in the draft.

The Tampa-native played at Plant High School.

