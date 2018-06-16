Marlins extend Orioles' skid to 8 games with 2-0 victory

BALTIMORE - Jose Urena pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, Lewis Brinson tripled twice and the Miami Marlins beat Baltimore 2-0 Friday night to stretch the Orioles' losing streak to a season-high eight games.

In an interleague matchup between two offensively challenged last-place teams, the Marlins scratched out a couple of runs against Kevin Gausman (3-6) for their fourth win in five games.

It's Baltimore's longest skid since a nine-game slide in July 2011. The Orioles have lost 15 of 17 overall and 10 straight at home, scoring only 14 runs.

Urena (2-8) struck out four and walked one in his longest outing of the season. Urena, who started for Miami on opening day, is 2-1 in June after an 0-7 start.

Kyle Barraclough worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Baltimore's only hit over the first six innings was a single by Corban Joseph, recalled from Double-A Bowie before the game. The Orioles rank last in the AL in runs and batting average, and the trend continued in their eighth shutout loss.

Gausman opened the game by throwing six straight pitches out of the strike zone. He lasted 5 2/3 innings, falling to 0-4 in six starts since May 11.

Miami went up 1-0 in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Brian Anderson. In the sixth, JT Riddle hit a two-out single and Brinson delivered his second triple.

That was the extent of Miami's offense. The Marlins came in tied for last in the NL in runs.

Now in his third season, Brinson hit two triples in his first 88 big league games before doubling that total in Game 89. He became the eighth Marlins player to hit two in game.

DAVIS BENCHED

Orioles 1B Chris Davis has essentially been benched in the wake of a season-long slump.

Davis is batting .150 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 86 strikeouts in 52 games. He hasn't played since Monday, and there's no telling when he will be back in the lineup.

"Chris is continuing with some things that he's working on," manager Buck Showalter said.

PLENTY OF MOVES

Marlins: Reinstated RHP Brett Graves from the 60-day DL; transferred LHP Chris O'Grady to the 60-day DL; placed LHP Caleb Smith on the bereavement list; optioned RHP Ben Meyer to Triple-A New Orleans; and recalled RHP Merandy Gonzalez from Double-A Jacksonville.

Orioles: LHP Richard Bleier was placed on the DL and will likely require season-ending shoulder surgery. In addition, Baltimore recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Triple-A Norfolk; selected the contract of INF Corban Joseph from Double-A Bowie; optioned right-hander Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk; and designated lefty D.J. Snelten for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Miguel Rojas left in the sixth inning after a pitch hit him on the left hand and ricocheted to his face. ... INF Garrett Cooper (wrist) is participating in all baseball activities and live batting practice. ... LHP Chris O'Grady (shoulder) threw a bullpen Thursday.

Orioles: INF Tim Beckham (groin strain) began his rehab assignment at third base with Bowie, going 0 for 2 with a walk.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Former Oriole Wei-Yin Chen (1-3, 6.13 ERA) makes his first appearance at Camden Yards since 2015 on Saturday afternoon. The lefty made his big league debut with Baltimore in 2012.

Orioles: Alex Cobb (2-8, 7.23) is 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins.

