Marlins front office shake-up, team fires Chip Bowers

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are shaking up their business operations.

Team officials confirmed President of Business Operations Chip Bowers has been fired after a little more than a year on the job.

Hired in 2018 after previously working with the Golden State Warriors, Bowers was brought on board by CEO Derek Jeter in hopes he would navigate the Marlins through a rebranding of the stadium.

Bowers was reportedly going to be involved in the naming right to the Marlins Park and a new television contract.

The team had no comment on the reason for the move, but Jeter is expected to address the media Friday.

