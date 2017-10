MIAMI - Derek Jeter has made his first big hire as the owner of the Miami Marlins, and it's a familiar face.

The team announced Tuesday they have named Gary Denbo as VP of Scouting and Player Development,

Jeter is familiar with Denbo from his time with the New York Yankees as Denbo was with the franchise for 23 years over three stints.

Denbo was the hitting coach for the 2001 Yankees, on which Jeter played.



Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.