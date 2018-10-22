Marlins sign Mesa brothers, international star prospects

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins announced Monday they have signed two top Cuban prospects, Victor Victor Mesa and his brother Victor Mesa Jr.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Marlins Park.

The Marlins hosted workouts for the Mesa brothers earlier this month at Marlins Park.

Both outfielders were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball and can be signed by any team.

Victor Victor Mesa, 22, started playing in Cuba's top league at 16. His 17-year-old brother is a switch-hitter who starred for Cuba's 18U national team. Both left Cuba last spring to pursue major league careers.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill are scheduled to attend the news conference.

