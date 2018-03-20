Marlins option pitching prospect Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara has been optioned to the minor leagues

JUPITER, Fla. - With less than a few weeks before opening day, the Marlins pitching situation has a few more questions.

The team announced Tuesday that prospect Sandy Alcantara has been optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

Alcantara has been impressive in Spring and is one of the Marlins top prospects.

Outfielder Braxton Lee and pitcher Nick Wittgren join Alcantara on the move to the minors.

Also Tuesday, Sirius XM's Craig Mish reported that Dan Straily is dealing with a slight elbow strain.

The veteran is one of the pitchers the Marlins are hoping to add stability to the staff.

The team announced that Straily will not be allowed to throw for 5 or 6 days.

Manager Don Mattingly has already announced Jose Urena as the team's opening day starter.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.