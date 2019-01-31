Marlins

Marlins owner Derek Jeter, wife Hannah, welcome baby No. 2

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Rich Schultz / Getty Images

MIAMI - Marlins owner Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed a new member to their team.

The Jeters announced the birth of their second child, daughter Story Grey Jeter.

Always ultra-secretative about private matters about life away from the diamond, Jeter made the announcement via Twitter through The Players' Tribune, a website the former Yankees star began in 2014.

"Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl," the post read. "Welcome to the family, #2."

The couple's first daughter, Bella Raine, is a year old.

