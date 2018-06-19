Marlins Park to give out Pitbull bobbleheads on 305 Day

MIAMI - July 29 marks 305 Day at Marlins Park, and the Marlins are celebrating by passing out bobbleheads of Mr. 305 himself -- Pitbull.

"It's an honor to have the first official Pitbull bobblehead be released on 305 Day with the Miami Marlins," Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Perez, said. "The Marlins have been great partners, not only in support of the Pitbull brand but its contributions to the neighboring SLAM! (Sports, Leadership, Arts, Management) Academy and its students, 3054lyfe."

The Pitbull bobblehead, presented by Del Toro, features an audio function and will be available while supplies last, so fans will need to arrive early to get their hands on the collectible.

The game against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon will also feature appearances by local celebrity guests and a postgame concert at The 5th Base, presented by Corona Light.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.