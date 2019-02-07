Marlins, Phillies agree to Realmuto deal per reports

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are sending J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia, according to a report.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports that Realmuto will be going to Miami in a 4-player swap.

Realmuto's agent made it clear this offseason that the catcher did not want to return to Miami.

Reports of potential deals for Realmuto have been going on since the Winter Meetings.

The 27-year-old catcher has a .279 career average.

Last season, he hit 21 home runs and 74 RBI.

The Marlins new front office has made it clear that they are building a new roster.

The Marlins are getting back catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart, and an international bonus slot.

