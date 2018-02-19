Marlins plan to wear Stoneman Douglas hats to honor victims of massacre

The Marlins full squad reported to camp on Monday

JUPITER, Fla. - The Miami Marlins are planning to honor the victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting massacre.

Before Friday's Spring Training opener in Jupiter, the team will wear Stoneman Douglas baseball caps in pre-game. The team is not sure if they'll have clearance from Major League Baseball to wear the hats during the game.

The team telling Local 10 that the hats have already been ordered.

Outfielder Lewis Brinson grew up in Broward County and played games against Douglas.

He told reporters Monday that he visited shooting victims in the hospital, over the weekend.

17 people were killed in the shooting last Wednesday.

