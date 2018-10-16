Marlins receive permission to give home run sculpture the boot

MIAMI - The controversial home run sculpture sitting inside Marlins Park will be given the "Yer outta here!" call.

The Marlins received permission Tuesday from the Miami-Dade County commission to remove the sculpture that has sat beyond the left-centerfield wall since the stadium opened in 2012.

Marlins owner Derek Jeter never hid his disdain for the sculpture designed by artist Red Grooms. Jeter reportedly made it a priority to get rid of the $2.5 million work of art once he took ownership of the team.

Workers will take apart the 73-foot-tall sculpture and reassemble it on the plaza. The artwork, which has been located beyond the center field fence, will be replaced by a tiered standing room-only area for spectators.

The colorful, mechanical sculpture moved when a Marlins player hit a homer and will continue to do so. It also will move at 3:05 p.m. -- Miami's area code is 305 -- on game days.

