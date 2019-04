MIAMI - Lewis Brinson is going to the minor leagues.

The struggling outfielder was demoted on Tuesday.

The team sending Brinson to Triple-A New Orleans.

Miami bringing back outfielder Garrett Cooper from the injured list.

On the season, Brinson is hitting .197.

Brinson was a key part of the Marlins trade for Christian Yelich, but has struggled since joining Miami.

