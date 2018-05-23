Marlins snap 3-game losing streak by beating Mets

NEW YORK - Caleb Smith pitched neatly into the seventh inning against a Mets lineup that included newcomer Jose Bautista, leading the Miami Marlins over New York 5-1 on a damp Tuesday night.

Derek Dietrich homered and J.T. Realmuto got three hits as Miami, the lowest-scoring team in the majors, ended a three-game skid. The Mets had won four in a row.

Bautista signed with the Mets two days after being cut by Atlanta. The former home run champ arrived at Citi Field about a half-hour before gametime and the Mets reworked their lineup, starting him in left field batting fifth.

A six-time All-Star, the 37-year-old Bautista lived up to his nickname of Joey Bats when he doubled his first time up. He then scored the Mets' only run on Tomas Nido's sacrifice fly.

Smith (3-5) pitched with poise, giving up three hits over 6 2/3 innings. The lefty fanned eight, including Bautista twice, and leads major league rookies with 65 strikeouts.

Smith has permitted no more than two earned runs in five of his last six starts. Center fielder Lewis Brinson helped him, jumping into the padded wall to catch Michael Conforto's leadoff drive in the seventh when it was still a two-run game.

Shut out by the Mets the previous night, the Marlins scored three times in the second against Zack Wheeler (2-4). Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single and an error by third baseman Jose Reyes on Smith's sacrifice bunt led to Realmuto's two-out, two-run single that barely trickled up the middle.

Wheeler allowed just one earned run in six innings, striking out nine without a walk.

Dietrich hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C Devin Mesoraco (bruised left elbow) flied out as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game. ... It hasn't been determined whether LF Yoenis Cespedes (hip flexor) will need any rehab games, manager Mickey Callaway said. ... CF Juan Lagares (toe) will have season-ending surgery Thursday. ... C Kevin Plawecki (broken hand) and RHP Hansel Robles (sprained knee) will start rehab assignments Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-0, 3.60 ERA) shut out Atlanta for seven innings in his last start.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.75) goes for his 50th career win. He is 4-4 in 13 starts vs. Miami.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.