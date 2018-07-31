Marlins trade Brad Ziegler to Arizona in deadline deal, report says

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins have reportedly swung a trade deadline deal on Tuesday, sending reliever Brad Ziegler to the Diamondbacks in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Reports say Ziegler, 38, will return to Arizona in exchange for Tommy Eveld, 24, a pitcher from Coral Springs currently playing in Double-A Jacksonville.

Eveld is 3-2 this season with a 1.11 ERA in 35 minor league appearances, according to MLB.com.

Ziegler, who is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA, pitched with the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2016 before signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the Marlins.

Despite a tough start to the season, Ziegler has rebounded well, posting a 0.64 ERA over his last 28 outings.

