Marlins trade Christian Yelich to Milwaukee

Christian Yelich is heading to Milwaukee

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In exchange, the Marlins will receiving four prospects from the Brewers.

The biggest name the Marlins are getting back is Lewis Brinson, who was the Brewers top prospect.

Brinson is from South Florida and went to Coral Springs High School.

Last week, Yelich's agent demanded a trade after the team dealt away his fellow outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna.

