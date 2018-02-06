Marlins unveil 25th anniversary logo

MIAMI - It was back to the future at Marlins Park on Tuesday.

The Marlins unveiled their 25th anniversary logo.

It featured the teal color from the original Florida Marlins logo back in 1993.

The event was held for a select group of season ticket holders.

New owner Derek Jeter handled the introductions.

Former pitcher Charlie Hough was also on-hand to answer questions.

Hough was the Marlins starter on Opening Day back in 1993.

The Marlins will wear the throwback teal uniforms for a series in June.

