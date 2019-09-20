Mattingly expected to receive contract extension per reports

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are reportedly set to announce a contract extension for manager Don Mattingly.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is set to hold a news conference on Friday.

Daniel Alvarez-Montes of @ElExtrabase was the first to report the extension.

It was confirmed by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Mattingly and the Marlins are in the middle of a rebuild.

The team has a record of 53-99.

Last season, Mattingly and the Marlins finished 63-98.

Mattingly, 58, has been the Marlins skipper since 2016.

Before that, the legendary Yankees first baseman was the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Marlins would not confirm the reports of the extension.

