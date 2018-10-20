Mesa Monday for Marlins?

MIAMI - Could Monday be the day Marlins fans have been waiting for?

The Marlins have called a news conference for Monday morning in which the team is expected to announce the signing of Cuban stars Victor Victor Mesa and his brother, Victor Mesa Jr.

Marlins President Derek Jeter and general manager Michael Hill will attend the news conference.

The team hasn't confirmed the nature of the announcement, but el Nuevo Herald reports that it is, indeed, regarding the Mesa brothers.

