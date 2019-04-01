Miami Sports Pod: Marlins talk you should listen to

Opening day festivities are over, now it's time for some serious Marlins talk with Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro

1:20 Fans are ready to come around and embrace the team

2:30 Marlins are still a national punchline

5:30 People take joy in watching Derek Jeter fail

9:00 Jeter’s defiance so far is a mis-step

13:00 The attendance is really bad

17:00 The Marlins don’t do timelines, they should say they want to keep young players

23:00 The Marlins don’t have much offense

27:00 Garrett Cooper injury really hurts

30:00 Marlins are using veterans to instill the culture

35:00 It was unfair to ask Lewis Brinson to be a the face of the franchise

41:00 Marlins are setting themselves to make moves

46:00 You’re listening to minute 46 of a Miami Marlins podcast

