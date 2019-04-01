Miami Sports Pod: Marlins talk you should listen to

Opening day festivities are over, now it's time for some serious Marlins talk with Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
1:20 Fans are ready to come around and embrace the team
2:30 Marlins are still a national punchline
5:30 People take joy in watching Derek Jeter fail
9:00 Jeter’s defiance so far is a mis-step
13:00 The attendance is really bad
17:00 The Marlins don’t do timelines, they should say they want to keep young players
23:00 The Marlins don’t have much offense
27:00 Garrett Cooper injury really hurts
30:00 Marlins are using veterans to instill the culture
35:00 It was unfair to ask Lewis Brinson to be a the face of the franchise
41:00 Marlins are setting themselves to make moves
46:00 You’re listening to minute 46 of a Miami Marlins podcast
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.