Marlins

Miami Sports Pod: Marlins talk you should listen to

Opening day festivities are over, now it's time for some serious Marlins talk with Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro

More Marlins Headlines

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

1:20  Fans are ready to come around and embrace the team 

2:30 Marlins are still a national punchline 

5:30  People take joy in watching Derek Jeter fail 

9:00 Jeter’s defiance so far is a mis-step 

13:00 The attendance is really bad 

17:00 The Marlins don’t do timelines, they should say they want to keep young players 

23:00 The Marlins don’t have much offense 

27:00 Garrett Cooper injury really hurts 

30:00 Marlins are using veterans to instill the culture 

35:00 It was unfair to ask Lewis Brinson to be a the face of the franchise 

41:00 Marlins are setting themselves to make moves 

46:00 You’re listening to minute 46 of a Miami Marlins podcast  

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.