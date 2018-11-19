Miami Sports Podcast: The Marlins have new uniforms and we search for reasons to be thankful

Since it's the holidays, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro search for something to be thankful for this holiday season.
:21 What are we thankful for in South Florida sports
3:00 What do we think of the Marlins uniforms?
4:50 Why was Jose Urena spitting water in the Marlins video?
7:08 The name Café Versailles is butchered
9:00 Derek Jeter’s comments on JT Realmuto raised some eyebrows
15:25 The Marlins farm system is getting better
20:40 Some of the Marlins moves may pay off in the long term
25:00 Was there a happy medium in Jeter’s build?
33:22 The Heat aren’t going to tank, but if they don’t get their act together, they may not have to tank
38:00 The Heat don’t fit in the NBA in 2018-2019
