Realmuto's agent said catcher will be on different team next season

Miami's J.T. Realmuto hits a two-run home run during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 16, 2018 in Baltimore.

MIAMI - It looks like the Miami Marlins are going to move their best player.

J.T Realmuto's agent said on an interview with MLB radio, "I think he will definitely be wearing a different uniform by the start of spring training."

The Marlins dealt their entire outfield last season.

Realmuto, 27, is considered one of the best catchers in baseball.

Last season, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 74 while hitting .277.

The Marlins finished last season with 98 losses.

