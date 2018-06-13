Riddle helps Richards earn first win

MIAMI - Trevor Richards pitched six effective innings for his first major league win, helping the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Richards (1-3) allowed two hits in his seventh major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked three.

Brandon Crawford's groundout in the first inning drove in the only run for the Giants, who had just three hits.

Kyle Barraclough pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

JT Riddle had a two-run double for Miami, and Starlin Castro had two hits and knocked in a run.

San Francisco right-hander Chris Stratton (7-4) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, but ran into trouble in the third when he again loaded the bases. This time, Castro singled in Derek Dietrich and Riddle followed with a two-run double to right field.

Stratton then settled in and retired his final 13 batters. He allowed four hits in seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (appendix) is expected to join the team in Los Angeles later this week after making progress from emergency surgery on June 2. "He soft-tossed in Arizona, threw, did quite a bit of baseball activities," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Tomorrow he'll take regular batting practice so that's the big step. If he feels fine doing that, then we're getting close on him."

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (2-4, 5.06 ERA) will start the third game of the series on Wednesday in his hometown for the first time in front of a number of family members and friends.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (5-6, 3.70) is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA over his last nine starts.



