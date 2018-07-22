Robertson hits slam in 9th, Rays beat Marlins 6-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson hits a pinch-hit walkoff grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game to defeat the Miami Marlins, Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Robertson drove a 1-0 pitch from Kyle Barraclough (0-4) into the left-field seats. Robertson’s two-out shot was his eighth homer and came on the closer’s 40th pitch of the inning.

The 28-year-old Barraclough allowed three straight hits, including Ji-Man Choi’s RBI single, to start the ninth. Carlos Gomez struck out and Mallex Smith bounced into a forceout, but Willy Adames walked on a 3-2 pitch before Robertson was sent to the plate.

