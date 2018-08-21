Stanton returns to Miami 1 homer shy of 300

Giancarlo Stanton prepares to return to Marlins Park

MIAMI - Giancarlo Stanton is returning to Marlins Park for the first time as a visitor.

The Yankees outfielder comes back to South Florida on the cusp of a milestone.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player is just 1 home run shy of 300.

Stanton played his first 8 Major League seasons in Miami.

When the Marlins changed ownership, Stanton tried to appeal to Derek Jeter to keep the Marlins young core together.

Instead, the Marlins decided to make a move to rebuild.

Stanton was part of one of the best young outfields in baseball with Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.

Stanton has played a critical role for the Yankees, who come to South Florida banged up.

Outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez have been injured for the Bronx bombers.

The Yankees have the second-best record in baseball.

However, New York is 9 games out of first-place behind the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees and Marlins will meet for two games on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

