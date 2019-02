Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. and Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill pose for a photograph during a news conference announcing the signing of the top Cuban prospects.

JUPITER, Fla. - Victor Victor Mesa sustained a hamstring strain on Sunday.

The Marlins say the outfielder will see a doctor in Jupiter on Monday.

Mesa is listed as day-to-day.

The Marlins signed the coveted Cuban outfielder this offseason.

