Yelich's agent demands trade per report

Christian Yelich is asking the Marlins for a trade

MIAMI - Christian Yelich wants to be traded from the Miami Marlins.

Yelich's agent told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the relationship between the outfielder and the team has been "irretrievably broken."

Yelich, 26, is in the prime of his career.

He has seen the Marlins trade away his outfield partners Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) and Marcell Ozuna (Cardinals).

The agent, Joe Longo, said that the Marlins have a plan, but "having him be a part of a 100-loss season is not really where (we) want to see him going."

Yelich joins J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro as saying that they are not pleased with the Marlins recent moves.

The team changed ownership after the season, being acquired by an ownership group that includes Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

