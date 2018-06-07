Durant dominates as Warriors grab commanding 3-0 lead over Cavaliers ​​​​​​​

CLEVELAND - Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer for emphasis in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep and their third title in four years.
Durant stood motionless after dropping his 33-footer, which gave the Warriors a 106-100 lead and effectively ended the fourth straight finals matchup between the rivals.
Golden State will have four chances to wrap up its championship starting with Game 4 on Friday night.
LeBron James scored 33 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who have fallen into a hole in which no team has ever emerged. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.
The Warriors won despite a 3-of-16 shooting performance from Stephen Curry.
