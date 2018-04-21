5 things the Heat need to do win Game 4

MIAMI - The Miami Heat head into Game Four against the Philadelphia Sixer Saturday trailing two games to one. Local 10 sports producer David Lang has a game plan for the Heat to even things up.

1. Engage Hassan Whiteside

The Heat's enigmatic big man has been a no-show for the first three games of the series. Heat fans were hoping a showdown with Philly’s Joel Embiid would motivate Hassan. So far, it has not.

2. Play physical for 48 minutes

The Heat were tough against Philly for three quarters in Game 3. In the fourth, the defense slacked and Philly feasted.

3. Play Game 2 defense

The Heat’s only win this series happened because of Dwyane Wade’s 28-point performance, but also because of incredible defense. The Heat didn’t let Ben Simmons get an inch. They exploited his poor free-throw shooting and youth to get in his head. It's time to re-engage with that level of toughness.

4. Role players step up

They say role players play better at home during the Playoffs. Miami needs to make this true. Perhaps Wayne Ellington can catch fire from 3 or Bam Adebayo will throw down a few big slams.

5. Use the crowd

The American Airlines Arena doesn't want the White Hit energy to flame out early. The Heat need a fast start to get the crowd into it and spread the belief that they can win. Otherwise, the Heat’s players could have tee times by next weekend

