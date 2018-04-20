76ers take back home court advantage in Embiid's return

MIAMI - The Process, Joel Embiid, returned for the 76ers as Philadelphia grabbed home-court advantage back from the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia won game 3 of the Playoff series 128-108.

Justise Winslow was a huge spark for the Heat early with 19 first half points. He did not score in the second half. Winslow grabbed 10 rebounds.

Joel Embiid returned from an eye injury and finished with 23 points and 7 rebounds for the 76ers.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside struggled all night. Whiteside finished with 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade also struggled after scoring 28 points off the bench in Game 2. Wade was just 2/10 shooting.

Goran Dragic played well for the Heat scoring 23 points.

This was an up-and-down game that was just a two point game after three quarters with Philadelphia leading 96-94.

The physical game featured 6 technical fouls.

Game 4 is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 is back in Philadelphia next Tuesday.



