Bam Adebayo talks youth camp, offseason, future with Heat

MIAMI - Heat center Bam Adebayo is preparing for his second season in the NBA, but before that arrives, he’s getting ready for his inaugural Bam Youth Basketball Clinic in Miami.

The camp is set to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Riviera Preparatory School.

Adebayo stopped by the Local 10 News studio to promote the camp and discuss the wild NBA offseason in which the Heat has been one of the few teams without any major changes.

Adebayo discussed having the team come back and get another shot to build off a playoff season. He also gave his take on the big decision looming for Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem and spoke about how the coaching staff is looking for him to do more with the ball in his hands.

More importantly for Adebayo, a portion of the profits made from the youth basketball clinic will benefit the BAM Foundation. The mission of his foundation is to change lives for single mothers while changing the future chances, choices and challenges for children.

The 21-year-old former first-round pick started the foundation as a thank you to his mother, who raised him as a single parent.

The registration fee is $125, and children from third to 12th grades are welcome to participate.

The basketball camp fee includes a uniform, physical training evaluation sheets, the chance to be stretched by NBA professional trainers and much more.

For more registration information, visit this website.

