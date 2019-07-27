Bam Adebayo will try out for Team USA basketball per reports

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prepares to snag a rebound against the Indiana Pacers during a game March 25, 2018.

MIAMI - Bam Adebayo plans to play for his country.

ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski reported that Adebayo has accepted an invitation to Team USA training camp for the FIBA World Tournament in China.

Training Camp is held in Las Vegas in August.

If the Heat center makes the team, the competition is China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

Adebayo, 22, played in all 82 Heat games last season.

He averaged 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Heat drafted Adebayo with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 draft.

The big man has shown off a versitile skill set and perhaps international play could benefit his game as he heads into the season.

