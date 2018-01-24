Battier brings another Battioke to South Florida

MIAMI - Another Battioke is in the books.

Former Heat star turned executive Shane Battier held his fundraiser in Little Havana on Tuesday night at Ball & Chain.

Battier got the party started by performing dressed as Napoleon Dynamite.

The Duke grad has been doing this event since joining the Heat.

Several Heat players took the stage in support including Josh Richardson and Bam Adebayo.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and President Pat Riley were also enjoying the show.

The money raised goes to Battier's Take Charge Foundation.

In the past 8 years, the foundation has raised over $1 Million to support education-focused programming.

