Derrick Walton Jr. #14 of the Miami Heat drives during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Arena on Oct. 11, 2017 in Miami. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

MIAMI - The Chicago Bulls announced they signed guard Derrick Walton Jr., who played 16 games with the Miami Heat.

The former University of Michigan standout averaged 1.8 points and one assist in 9.2 minutes per game with the Miami Heat.

