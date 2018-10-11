Butler holds meeting in Minnesota with teammates per report

MIAMI - The signs are now pointing to Jimmy Butler staying in Minnesota.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reports that Butler called a players-only meeting with the Timberwolves.

During that meeting, Butler reportedly aired his feelings toward his situation and management.

Butler reportedly said he is way too competitive to sit out games.

The Heat and Timberwolves have been involved in talks about the All-Star for weeks.

According to reports, the Heat were close to a deal for Butler, but Minnesota asked for more at the end, and the deal fell apart.

Dwyane Wade has expressed a desire to play with his good friend and former Chicago teammate.

For now, it appears the trade talk has slowed.

Miami opens the season in less than a week.

