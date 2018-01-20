Carroll scores 26, leads Nets past Heat, 101-95

NEW YORK - DeMarre Carroll scored 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat 101-95 on Friday night.

Brooklyn snapped a five-game losing skid at Barclays Center and a seven-game home losing streak to the Heat.

Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 12 points for the Nets. D'Angelo Russell played 14 minutes and went 0-for-5 from the field for Brooklyn in his first action after missing 32 games following left knee surgery.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Goran Dragic scored 17 points for the Heat.

LeVert made an acrobatic layup to give the Nets a 95-91 lead with 57.8 seconds remaining and then made a step-back jumper to ice the game at 97-91.

Carroll hit a 3-pointer from the wing to give Brooklyn an 89-86 lead with 4:19 left.

Brooklyn took a 79-77 lead with 8:57 remaining on a corner 3-pointer from LeVert. It was Brooklyn's first lead since the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.

Miami took a 69-67 lead into the fourth quarter. Carroll helped Brooklyn slice the deficit with seven points in the third quarter.

Whiteside led Miami with 15 points and eight rebounds at the half as the Heat took a 53-43 lead into the locker room. Carroll led Brooklyn with 11 points at the half.

TIP-INS

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra praised Dragic before the game. "He means everything to our team. In our eyes, he's having an All-Star season. There's a reason why we are where we are in the East, and he's a big part of it." ... Isaiah Whitehead (G-League assignment) and Jeremy Lin (ruptured patella tendon) were out for Brooklyn.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said Russell will play in short stints as he works his way back from left knee surgery. ... Tyler Johnson (left ankle), Dion Waiters (left ankle), Okaro White (left foot) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia) were out for Miami.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Charlotte on Saturday in the fourth of a five-game trip.

Nets: Begin a five-game trip at Detroit on Sunday.

