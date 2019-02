MIAMI - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wanted to focus the conversation on the Heat's playoff push after practice on Tuesday.

The Heat are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, who had not win in their previous 17 games.

Miami is hosting the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, who have won 3 out of 4 NBA Championships.

Spoelstra was asked about his emotions or lack thereof at the news conference following the Phoenix loss.

Spoelstra said, "We don't have to express anything to you. We owe nothing to any of you. We can express our anger and disappointment to ourselves. This is not about sending a message to any of you. This is about us and it is even more paramount that we have blinders on and just focus on doing better."

Miami has just an 11-18 record at the American Airlines Arena this season.

Still, Spoelstra has the team focused on the playoffs.

Spoelstra said, "There's going to be some more disappointing moments. And then hopefully there's going to be some exhilarating moments. We're still in the group. I don't care what anyone else says. We're still in a group that's fighting for something right now... Those teams are going to go through their ups and downs as well."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.