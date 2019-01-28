Derrick Jones Jr. out at least 6 weeks

Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. suffers a knee injury during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 27, 2019 in New York City.

MIAMI - The Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. will miss at least six weeks after injuring his right knee injury during Sunday's win over the Knicks.

Jones, 21, went down during the second quarter of the Heat's 106-97 victory in Madison Square Garden.

While driving toward the basket, Jones' knee buckled. He left the court in obvious pain, and was unable to put any weight on the leg.

While initial x-rays were negative, the team announced Monday that an MRI revealed two right knee bone bruises and he will miss action until he is re-evaluated in March.

Jones has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

