Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. suffers a knee injury during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 27, 2019 in New York City.

MIAMI - Derrick Jones Jr. will miss at least six weeks with a right knee injury.

Jones, 21, went down during the second quarter of the Heat's win Sunday night in New York.

Initial X-rays were negative.

The team announced Monday that an MRI revealed two right knee bone bruises.

Jones will be re-evaluated in March.

He previously appeared in 37 games for the Heat averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

